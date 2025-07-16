All Meerut schools, colleges to remain shut till July 23 due to Kanwar Yatra

All schools and other educational institutions in Meerut will be closed till July 23 because of the kanwar yatra, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. The kanwar yatra, which began on July 11, will culminate on July 23 on Shivratri.(ANI)

The order issued by District Magistrate VK Singh pertains to all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and technical institutes.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the closure order.