All NDA CMs to meet in Varanasi tomorrow on PM Modi's 76th birthday

Chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states will visit Varanasi tomorrow, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 76th birthday. PM Modi represents the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

PM Modi will mark his 76th birthday on Thursday, September 17. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde are among those who have confirmed their attendance at the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to be present.

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To mark the prime minister's birthday on Septmber 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also organise the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

According to reports, two bike rallies will be flagged to and from Varanasi and Vadnagar in Gujarat, PM Modi's birthplace. The 'Vadnagar to Varanasi' and 'Varanasi to Vadnagar' bike rallies will be flagged off simultaneously from the two cities on September 17 and will culminate on October 7, reported news agency PTI.

"The flag-off event in Vadnagar will be attended by Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state unit BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Anupriya Patel among others," said VD Sharma, the national in-charge of the Vadnagar-Varanasi bike rally.

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{{^usCountry}} The bike yatra will pass through 193 districts and around 1,159 villages across 10 states, covering approximately 40,000 kilometres. Around 1,000 young people from across the country are expected to participate in the yatra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bike yatra will pass through 193 districts and around 1,159 villages across 10 states, covering approximately 40,000 kilometres. Around 1,000 young people from across the country are expected to participate in the yatra. {{/usCountry}}

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, among other leaders will be present for the Varanasi event.

"The rally starting from Vadnagar will traverse various parts of the country before reaching Varanasi, while the journey originating in Varanasi will proceed towards Vadnagar," said Sharma, according to PTI.

Rajnath Singh to address media conference on ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a media conference in Kolkata on Wednesday regarding the ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’, being undertaken to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

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In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Tomorrow, 16th September, I shall be in Kolkata (West Bengal). I shall be addressing a media conference on ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is being undertaken to mark PM Shri @narendramodi’s birthday and his completion of 25 years as Head of Government, including 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and 12 years as the Prime Minister of India. Looking forward."

Delhi CM calls upon people to light 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' on PM Modi's birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday appealed to residents to light an “Aashirwad Ka Diya” (earthen lamp of blessing) on PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 and pray for his good health, long life and continued strength.

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In a video shared on her X handle, the chief minister urged Delhi families to extend their blessings to Modi on his birthday.

“I appeal to every family to light ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ on September 17 between 6 pm and 7 pm and offer prayers for his good health, long life and continued strength in the service of Maa Bharati,” she said.