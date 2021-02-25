Home / India News / ‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11
‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11

The state board exams are usually held in March, but had been postponed to April this year, due to the pandemic.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the important announcement in the state assembly on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu state board students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will not have to take examinations in the current academic year, announced chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, when the state assembly reconvened on Thursday. He declared them as “all pass” for the current academic year due to the “unprecedented situation” created by Covid-19 pandemic and following the feedback from parents and teachers.

Offline classes were resumed for students of class 10 and 12 in January 2021. “They were given vitamin and zinc tablets to boost immunity,” said Palaniswami. Since the lockdown in March, school students were educated through television and online classes. Last March, Tamil Nadu announced “all pass” for classes 1 to 9, meaning they were to be promoted without examinations. “Syllabus was also reduced because they were educated through television and online mediums,” Palaniswami said.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations released the timetable for class 12 state board examinations, which will be conducted from May 3 to May 21. The state board exams are usually held in March, but were postponed to April this year, due to the pandemic.

The state will also hold assembly elections due in April-May this year.

