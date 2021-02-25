PM to address convocation ceremony of TN Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing on Friday, his office said.
A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony. The governor of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on February 26, 2021, at 11 am via video-conferencing," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The university is named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.
It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, AYUSH, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and allied health sciences.
These institutions, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges, and the rest being specialty post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions, are spread across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 hostel students of a public school in Maharashtra test coronavirus positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to begin regular classes for grades 1 and 2 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offline exams up to Class 8 in Delhi govt schools: DoE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to earth recognised by ASI
- Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu authorities launch aptitude test for students of government schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SKF India launches scholarships for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educational institutions should try to make students capable citizens: Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work to make India best in the world by 2047: President to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt makes regulatory process easier for pvt schools to gain recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold upcoming summer exams in online mode only, student groups request MU VC
- Many of our fellow students are still in their respective hometowns and it will be difficult for them to travel back to Mumbai for physical exams," said Mandar Shirke, a student representative from Sindhudurg district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensitise students, parents about online bullying: Delhi govt to schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox