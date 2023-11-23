Allahabad HC chief justice blames former CJI in retirement speech

Retiring Allahabad high court chief justice Pritinker Diwaker has alleged that the Supreme Court collegium in 2018, then headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, transferred him from the Chhattisgarh high court with the “ill-intention” of harassing him.

The Allahabad HC (HT File)

He also thanked incumbent CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud for “rectifying the injustice”, after the current Supreme Court collegium recommended his elevation to the top post in the Allahabad high court.

Justice Misra did not respond to requests seeking comment on the matter.

Presiding over a ceremonial bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday to mark his retirement, Diwaker said his transfer from Chhattisgarh was a “bane” that turned into a “boon.

“A sudden turn of events descended upon me when then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra showered on me some extra affection for reasons still not known to me that entailed my transfer to Allahabad high court, where I assumed my office on October 3, 2018,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh high court is justice Diwaker’s parent high court.

“My transfer order seemed to have been issued with an ill intention to harass me. However, as fortune would have it, the bane turned into a boon for me because I received immeasurable support and cooperation from my companion judges as well as from the members of the Bar,” Diwaker added.

“I discharged my duties as a judge in Chhattisgarh high court till October 2018 to the satisfaction of one and all, and particularly to the satisfaction of my own inner being,” he said.

Earlier this year, justice Diwaker was recommended for the top post of the Allahabad high court by the current Supreme Court collegium led by CJI Chandrachud.

Diwaker was appointed acting chief justice of the Allahabad high court on February 13 this year and took oath on March 26, 2023.

“I am highly thankful to the present Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who rectified the injustice done to me,” Diwaker said.

In May, the CJI-led collegium recommended the appointment of Andhra Pradesh high court chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as a judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Mishra’s parent high court is also the Chhattisgarh high court and he ranked lower in seniority than justice Diwaker.

At the time, the collegium in its resolution said that it is “conscious” of the concern of superseding Allahabad HC chief justice Diwaker in recommending justice Mishra. “However, having considered all relevant factors, the collegium is of the view that justice Mishra is worthy of appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court,” it said.

