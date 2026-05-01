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Allegations of internal sabotage rattle BJP ahead of Assam vote count

On April 25, former BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, a minister in the outgoing Cabinet, said he battled some “camouflaged traitors” acting as their own

Updated on: May 01, 2026 12:52 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar
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Allegations that “traitors” are sabotaging the prospects of some of its candidates have rattled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the May 4 assembly election vote counting, prompting the state party chief Dilip Saikia to urge his colleagues to refrain from commenting on likely saboteurs.

Almost all exit polls have indicated the BJP’s return to power. (X)

On April 25, former BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, a minister in the outgoing Cabinet, posted on Facebook that he did not fight the communists alone but battled some “camouflaged traitors” acting as their own. A day later, Dass referred to the 19th-century defeat of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and posted, “I am not Napoleon from [the] Battle of Waterloo, I am Ranjeet from the Waterloo of the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency.”

On April 27, Dass, who contested the election against Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker Manoranjan Talukdar, stressed he would win the election comfortably. He added the names of traitors, “who laid a labyrinth of traps” to ensure his loss, would be disclosed at an appropriate forum ahead of the vote count.

The BJP first came to power in Assam in 2016. It is hoping for a third consecutive term in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples’ Front. The alliance set a target of securing around 90-100 of the total 126 seats. Almost all exit polls have indicated its return to power.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

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