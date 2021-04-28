Almost 3,000 Covid-infected people untraceable in Karnataka, says minister

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka made a rather shocking disclosure on Wednesday as he said at least 2,000-3,000 Covid-19-infected individuals have become untraceable after they switched off their phones and left their homes, adding that the administration is clueless about their whereabouts

“I feel at least 2,000 to 3,000 (Covid-infected) people have switched off their phones and left their homes. We don't know where they have gone,” PTI said quoting Ashoka.

The minister urged infected citizens to keep their phones turned on, and expressed concerns about the damage these untraceable individuals will inflict on the state’s mounting toll of daily Covid cases.

"I pray to them with folded hands that Covid cases will only increase due to this,” the minister told reporters according to PTI.

India has been reeling under the second wave of coronavirus and, from time to time, essential supplies like vaccines and medications are running out of stock. About 48 vials of Remdesivir injections went missing from a healthcare facility run by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra. On April 15, about 320 doses of Covaxin had gone missing from Hari Bux Kanwatia Government Hospital in Jaipur.

Karnataka reported 31,830 new cases of Covid-19 and 180 fatalities on Tuesday. At 17,550, Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally. A 14-day lockdown has been imposed in the southern state from Tuesday night with a view to curb the surge in cases. "The 2-week strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it’s an emergency," chief minister B S Yediyurappa told citizens on Wednesday.