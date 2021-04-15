IND USA
320 doses of 'Covaxin' go missing from Jaipur hospital; FIR lodged
A vial containing Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Covid-19 vaccine. (File Photo / Representational Image)
jaipur news

320 doses of 'Covaxin' go missing from Jaipur hospital; FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar police station as vaccines went missing.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:10 AM IST

320 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin went missing from the cold storage of Hari Bux Kanwatia Government Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered in the Shastri Nagar police station as vaccines went missing.

"There is a systematic record of doses coming at the centre. So it is suspected that vaccines went missing from the store," said Dr. Vasant Kumar, the Nodal Officer of the vaccination centre.

Police Station in Incharge, Shastri Nagar, Dilip Singh stated, "We received a report from the hospital that 320 doses of Covaxin are missing from there. We have registered an FIR with charges of theft. The investigation is underway, CCTV footage will be checked. Action will be taken if any hospital staff is found involved."

Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine was given emergency use approval by the Indian government for vaccination of citizens, which commenced on 16 January 2021.

