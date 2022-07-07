Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for pre-arrest bail in UP case
india news

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for pre-arrest bail in UP case

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by Delhi Police in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. He was produced in Sitapur in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”. 
This is a different FIR against Alt News factchecker for allegedly calling Hindu seers ‘hate mongers’. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 11:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday moved teh Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail and quashing of a hate speech FIR registered against him at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Zubair’s lawyer Colin Gonsalves approached the Apex Court against the Allahabad high court refusing to quash the FIR against him on June 13. Gonsalves said that Zubair faces death threats and there is real concern about his safety. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

On Monday, Zubair was produced in a court in Sitapur in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers "hate mongers". He was sent to 14-day judicial custody. After he was produced in Sitapur, the Delhi Police took Zubair back to Delhi.

The FIR was lodged against Zubair under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by Delhi Police in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The Delhi Police has invoked new provisions -- sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act -- against Zubair.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
supreme court mohammed zubair
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP