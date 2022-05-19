Amarinder Singh congratulates Sunil Jakhar for joining BJP, says ‘right man…'

One former Congress leader congratulated another Thursday, after ex Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted approvingly as Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP. Amarinder Singh called Jakhar the 'right man in the right party' and took a swipe at the Congress for good measure, declaring 'honest and upright leaders like him (Jakhar) cannot breathe in the INC anymore'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amarinder Singh's tweet came hours after Jakhar, the former president of the Congress' Punjab unit, was inducted into the BJP by party chief JP Nadda in Delhi. Jakhar quit the Congress last week; he signed off saying 'good luck and goodbye' after a no-holds-barred Facebook Live critique of the GOP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After joining the BJP today Jakhar acknowledged it would not be easy to leave the Congress.

"Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity, and brotherhood in Punjab," he said after formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I'm fighting for Punjab's brotherhood," Jakhar said.

"The work which bullets of AK-47 were not able to do, they (Congress) did it with their tongue that a person from a particular community can't be elected (as chief minister). They not only insulted Hindu brotherhood but also Sikh brotherhood," he declared.

That swipe was in reference to reports Jakhar had been passed over as a possible Punjab chief minister last year after Amarinder Singh quit post and party over his feud with Navjot Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his Facebook Live Jakhar took jabs at senior leaders 'sitting in Delhi' and Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni over her comment about 'repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab'.

Soni, in September, had turned down an offer to replace Amarinder Singh, saying "…for Punjab there has to be a Sikh face". Singh was eventually replaced by Charanjit Channi.

Jakhar, who quit electoral politics in February, was served a show-cause notice last month over comments about Channi being a 'liability' before the Punjab election and removed from all posts.