‘They not only insulted…’: Sunil Jakhar tears into Cong after joining BJP

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The induction into the saffron fold took place less than a week after he resigned from the grand old party.

After joining the saffron party, Jakhar said, "Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab.

“I'm fighting for Punjab's brotherhood. The work which bullets of AK-47 were not able to do, they (Congress) did it with their tongue that person from a particular community can't be elected (as CM). They not only insulted Hindu brotherhood but also Sikh brotherhood,” he added.



Jakhar, who announced his retirement from electoral politics in February, was served a show-cause notice and removed from all party posts last month over alleged anti-party activities in the run up to state elections. The action was taken after Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat in his complaint to interim president Sonia Gandhi had alleged that Jakhar's statements dented party's electoral prospects. The Congress was routed in the Punjab assembly elections by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Jakhar, who had been Punjab Congress chief for four years before being replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2021, announced his resignation on social media while calling it a formality. The 68-year-old leader has said that the Congress is facing an existential crisis but they are behaving as if the responsibility of the nation rests on its shoulders.

Jakhar joins the list of high-profile Congress leaders like RPN Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

