Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit triggers speculation in political circles
india news

Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit triggers speculation in political circles

After his resignation, the two-time Punjab chief minister had said he felt humiliated and would keep his political options open and exercise them at the time of his choosing
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister on September 18, hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab was called without informing him. (HT Photo)

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s two-day visit to New Delhi has triggered speculation about the miffed Congress leader’s next course of action amid reports about his possible meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership late on Tuesday even as there was no official confirmation from either side.

His media adviser, Raveen Thukral, confirmed Singh is scheduled to be in the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday but called reports about the meeting a “speculation”.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new (Punjab) CM (chief minister). No need for any unnecessary speculation,” Thukral tweeted.

Also Read: Amarinder Singh back with NDA batchmates, sings ‘o gorey gorey’

A BJP leader said there was no appointment scheduled for Singh with the party leadership. But a meeting on Wednesday between Shah and the former Punjab chief minister has not been ruled out. A meeting will be scheduled when Singh seeks one, said a person aware of the details requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

Another BJP leader said the meeting will happen. “There is definitely movement on that front,” the second leader said on condition of anonymity.

Singh left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. This is his first visit to the national capital since his resignation. Singh resigned as the chief minister on September 18, hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab was called without informing him in the backdrop of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

The two-time chief minister has said he felt humiliated and announced he would keep his political options open and exercise them at the time of his choosing.

(Smriti Kak contributed to this story)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 dead in accident at Bokaro industrial unit in Jharkhand

Media houses next target, join us to save yourselves: Farm leader Rakesh Tikait

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

UP orders probe into videos purportedly showing IAS officer preaching Islam
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP