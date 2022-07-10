Amarnath tragedy: Hopes fade as rescue enters critical phase

Hopes dimmed of finding 40 pilgrims who have been missing since a flash flood and landslide hit the Amarnath Yatra base camp last week, with rescuers soldiering on in tough conditions but admitting that three days on, chances of survival for anyone buried under debris were slim.

At least 16 people are confirmed to have been killed since the incident on Friday, and rescuers are now racing against time, rallying resources from the Indian Army and the Air Force.

“The rescue operations are going on as personnel from various agencies are clearing the debris in the hope of finding any survivor,” a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official told news agency PTI.

He said most of the debris clearance was being done at the areas pointed at by sniffer dogs.

“We are still hopeful but anyone still alive under that debris will be a miracle,” the official said.

The army has pressed heavy machinery into service to clear the route to the Amarnath cave shrine, and has sent in hand-held thermal imaging equipment to speed up the search for survivors who may be under the landslide debris when dozens of tents at the Pahalgam base camp were washed away.

Besides the depleting chances of survival for anyone buried under for what is now over three days, rescuers fear a change in weather could further add to the challenges. “The debris is clayey, if the sun comes out, it’ll solidify, which will be problematic,” inspector general of Central Reserve Police Force, Charu Sinha, earlier said.

Even as rescue work continues, more pilgrims poured into the base camps. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Pahalgam site on Sunday and said the yatra will be resumed soon and rescue operations were almost complete.

“Visited Nunwan, Pahalgam earlier today. Army, CAPFs, NDRF did a commendable job during the rescue and relief operation. Efforts are underway to repair the road. We are hopeful to resume the yatra as soon as possible,” Sinha tweeted.

He said that he also reviewed arrangements for pilgrims.

“Interacted with yatris staying at the base camp. Reviewed the arrangements at health care facilities, langars. Providing better facilities to pilgrims is our top priority,” he said.

Sinha told reporters that he also heard feedback from the pilgrims and added that other than removal of debris at one spot, rescue operations were likely to be wrapped up soon.

Sinha said once rescue work was over, a security clearance will be obtained and the pilgrimage resumed.

“We are waiting for the last two days here at the camp. My registration is for today but because of flash floods, the yatra is stopped. This is a very unfortunate incident, but we are hopeful that it will resume soon. We will wait here till the yatra resumes. We will return back only after offering prayers,” news agency ANI quoted Kundan Nayak, a devotee from Pune, as saying.

With inputs from agencies