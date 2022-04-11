Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins today; how to register, check details
Amarnath Yatra 2022: Millions of devotees trek through the Himalayas to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva believed to be present in the unique form of an ice Lingam.
Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 03:37 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins today. After a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11, said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday,

Here's how you can register for Amarnath Yatra:

*Go to the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)

*Click on the link to the registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022

*Register your entry for the Amarnath Yatra 2022

*Registration for Yatra will also start in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country.

* The pilgrims will be given RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags, which will allow the Shrine board to follow their movements.

*The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year.

The cave is located at a height of 3,888 metres (12,756 ft). The cave, which is located in Lidder Valley, is surrounded by glaciers and snowy mountains

The yatra could not be held for the last two years due to the pandemic and was suspended a few days before its scheduled conclusion in 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

