Amarnath Yatra: Enhanced security, accommodation ready for 55,000; pilgrims told to follow timings

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said elaborate arrangements, including enhanced security and accommodation for around 55,000 pilgrims, have been put in place for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with the first batch of devotees scheduled to be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on July 2.

The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory administration along with police personnel and security forces conduct a dry run of the Amarnath Yatra on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, in Udhampur. (ANI)

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), will flag off the first convoy at 4 am, officials said.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine will commence on July 3 simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

"As of now, arrangements have been made to accommodate around 55,000 pilgrims across the Jammu division. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for all pilgrims arriving in the Jammu division, including facilities for accommodation, food and sanitation, so that no pilgrim faces any inconvenience," Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar, flanked by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, said arrangements for healthcare, transport and security had also been put in place to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an annual event. Every year, extensive security arrangements are made for the pilgrimage, and this year we are making efforts to provide an even stronger security cover than before," Tuti said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an annual event. Every year, extensive security arrangements are made for the pilgrimage, and this year we are making efforts to provide an even stronger security cover than before," Tuti said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said pilgrims reaching Lakhanpur between 6 am and 8 am would be escorted to Jammu under security cover, while those arriving after 8 am would have to halt there due to security restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said pilgrims reaching Lakhanpur between 6 am and 8 am would be escorted to Jammu under security cover, while those arriving after 8 am would have to halt there due to security restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Pilgrims have been directed to travel only on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Movement on alternative routes, including the Mughal Road and Dhar Road, will not be permitted for Yatra traffic in view of security considerations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pilgrims have been directed to travel only on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Movement on alternative routes, including the Mughal Road and Dhar Road, will not be permitted for Yatra traffic in view of security considerations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The IGP said mini-convoys would also operate between Udhampur and Banihal under a fixed schedule. "Pilgrims have been advised to adhere to the cut-off timings notified by the traffic department, which may revise the schedule depending on weather or road conditions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IGP said mini-convoys would also operate between Udhampur and Banihal under a fixed schedule. "Pilgrims have been advised to adhere to the cut-off timings notified by the traffic department, which may revise the schedule depending on weather or road conditions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Accommodation centres have been set up from Lakhanpur to Banihal, including government-run lodging facilities, temporary shelters and accommodation arranged with the support of civil society organisations, Kumar said.

He said langars had been set up to provide free meals, while sanitation, healthcare, security and transport arrangements had been strengthened to ensure the seamless movement of pilgrims.

Separate escorted convoys will proceed to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal, from where pilgrims will begin their trek to the holy cave shrine on July 3.

On-the-spot registration for pilgrims will commence on Wednesday at the Tawi River Front in Jammu, where the registration centre has been shifted to minimise inconvenience to city residents. Tokens have already been distributed, and registration will be carried out according to the daily quota fixed by the Shrine Board, Kumar said.

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Mandatory RFID cards for security and tracking will be issued at designated centres, including Jammu Railway Station, Bhagwati Nagar, Tawi River Front, Udhampur Railway Station, Chanderkote, Banihal, Lakhanpur and Samba. Pilgrims who have completed online registration and e-KYC verification have been advised to collect their RFID cards before proceeding to the base camp.

"Separate registration facilities have been established for sadhus at Geeta Bhawan and Purani Mandi temple, while general pilgrims will be registered at the Tawi River Front and Mahajan Sabha," Kumar said.

The district commissioner appealed to pilgrims to strictly follow the Shrine Board guidelines and carry mandatory health certificates. Elderly pilgrims and those suffering from cardiac or respiratory ailments have been advised to undertake the pilgrimage only after obtaining proper medical clearance.

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Pilgrims travelling in private vehicles have been asked to report at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp by 10 pm on the eve of their scheduled departure to facilitate security checks and mandatory formalities. "They have also been advised to ensure their vehicles are fully fuelled before joining the escorted convoy, as any breakdown could disrupt the movement of the entire convoy," Kumar stated.

Authorities also urged drivers to avoid fatigue and driving under the influence of intoxicants, considering the challenging mountainous terrain along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The administration issued a traffic advisory for non-yatra vehicles and said nearly 2,100 toilets had been installed along the yatra route.

Clarifying the registration process, Kumar said pilgrims could register through three authorised modes - online via the official Shrine Board website after e-KYC, advance registration at around 165 designated bank branches across the country, and on-the-spot registration subject to the daily quota. A token system has also been introduced to regulate the rush during the initial days of the yatra.

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To facilitate pilgrims waiting for their allotted date, the administration, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and the Jammu Municipal Corporation, has arranged sightseeing bus services to religious and tourist destinations around Jammu.

Responding to reports of a stampede during token distribution, officials denied any such incident, saying there was only a brief rush on the first day as pilgrims sought early tokens.

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