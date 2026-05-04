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Ambasamudram, Radhapuram, Tirunelveli election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 12:04:34 pm IST
Live updates on election results for Ambasamudram, Radhapuram, Tirunelveli seats in Tamil Nadu. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun counting of votes for the 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday (May 4), with results following throughout the day. The process of counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots, while EVM counting will begin at 8.30 am. In the 2026 poll battle, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance, led by chief minister MK Stalin, is looking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP camp is aiming to take control of the state. Adding a fresh twist to the contest is actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), vying for a remarkable debut. The magic number to form a government in the state is 118, out of 234 total seats. The DMK-led alliance is contesting 164 constituencies, while its ally Congress is in 28 seats. On the other side, the AIADMK is contesting 167 seats, BJP on 27, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on 18, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK has been allotted 11 seats.
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|Constituency name
|Lead/win candidate and party name
|Loss/trail candidate and party name
|Votes Margin
|Ambasamudram
|S.RAJAGOPAL (TVK)
|()
|16817
|Tirunelveli
|MURUGHAN.R.S. (TVK)
|()
|20547
|Radhapuram
|DR.SATHISH CHRISTOPHER (TVK)
|()
|27633
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 12:04:34 pm
Election results in key seatsAt 12:04 PM, MURUGHAN.R.S. of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading from Tirunelveli.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 11:49:33 am
Election results in key seatsAt 11:49 AM, S.RAJAGOPAL of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading from Ambasamudram.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 11:43:03 am
Tamil Nadu Tally Update
- Mon, 04 May 2026 11:31:15 am
Counting of votes started from 8 AMCounting of votes for has started from 8 AM. It will be interesting to see if the result is similar to the last elections or we are up for some surprise.