Ambassa clash: BJP to observe 'Dhikkar Diwas' to protest against TMC leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Tripura unit will observe a 'Dhikkar Diwas' or condemnation day on Friday in the state to protest against the leaders of the Trinamool Congress. The party alleges that TMC hatched a conspiracy to create an "anarchic situation" in the northeast state.

To observe the day, the BJP has planned rallies and small gatherings against the TMC in all 60 constituencies of Tripura.

On August 10, Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty alleged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC chief gave a false statement that her party's leaders, who were allegedly injured in the clash in Ambassa, were not given food and water in police custody last Saturday. "I have video footage that they are being given food and water in custody. The TMC is deliberately trying to create law and order problems so that the fruits of development do not reach the common people," Chakraborty said.

"The TMC is trying to create an anarchic situation (in Tripura) to create trouble and fish in troubled waters," he added and also alleged that "no TMC worker was injured in any kind of clash."

On August 7, workers of both the TMC and the BJP allegedly clashed at Ambassa, about 90 kilometres from Agartala. According to the TMC, two youth leaders from West Bengal, Jaya Datta and Sudip Raha, were injured after their vehicle was attacked by BJP cadres at Ambassa.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a few other leaders from Bengal and Tripura were booked recently for allegedly misbehaving with the police in Khowai district where they visited a day after the clash at Ambassa.