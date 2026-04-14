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Ambedkar staunchly opposed Article 370 for India's integrity: Amit Shah

Ambedkar staunchly opposed Article 370 for India's integrity: Amit Shah

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:42 pm IST
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New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar staunchly opposed Article 370 of the Constitution for the sake of India's integrity.

Ambedkar staunchly opposed Article 370 for India's integrity: Amit Shah

In a post on X on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Shah said he laid the strong foundation of India's democracy by giving the country a Constitution that grants equal rights and opportunities to every class.

"He staunchly opposed Article 370 for the sake of the country's integrity. Babasaheb, who gave the mantra to the society to become educated and stay organised, teaches us through his life that when the resolve is for national service and the welfare of people, every obstacle becomes small," he said in his post in Hindi.

Shah also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and Baisakhi.

In another post on X, he said, "Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and the festival of Baisakhi."

The home minister also extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

"May the blessings of Prabhu Jagannath bring happiness and good health for everyone," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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