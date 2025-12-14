'Ameeron ka chonchla': Yoga guru Ramdev disses air purifiers, suggests curtains while pollution chokes Delhi-NCR

Yoga guru Ramdev has suggested some exercise and curtains as ways to fight air pollution at a time when the Air Quality Index is consistently breaching reading limits, landing in worse than ‘severe’ category, in Delhi and other parts of northern India in particular. He also sees air purifiers as “ameeron ka chonchla” — ‘a fad of the rich’. Yoga guru Ramdev advocated breathing exercises and curtains to fight air pollution impact.(PTI File Photo)

Ramdev was speaking at a TV channel's special show on setting the country's agenda, when he suggested yoga exercise to fight diseases in general. The Aaj Tak anchor asked him how one could exercise outdoors when the pollution is so high.

Follow | Live updates on Delhi-NCR pollution, AQI

“Look, when a country is progressing, naturally some dust will fly,” he first said, speaking in Hindi.

Pressed to speak about the National Capital Region's persistent, annual problem of air pollution, Ramdev said, “Yes, Delhi sometimes becomes like a gas chamber. Then, you people should put up curtains in your homes.”

He built on the curtain argument: “Put some curtains in the house, dust them off a little after 15-20 days while wearing a mask.”

He further said, “Sit inside and do (breathing exercises). Take long, long breaths, do Kapalbhati.”

Asked about air purifiers, he said that's just a fad, or extravagance, for rich people.

The programme was being telecast on Saturday, when Delhi, Noida and the NCR overall saw its air quality worsen so drastically that the government had to go in for Stage 3 and then Stage 4 measures of the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) within hours.

Sunday woke up to worse AQI, with many areas in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, among other places, close to the 500 AQI ceiling.

Earlier this month, Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, posted on Instagram that air pollution in Delhi should not be normalised at any point.

"Breathing clean air is a daily choice — and small habits create a big impact," he wrote in the caption of an informational post, alongside a survival guide chart for staying in the city.

The chart comprised two slides, one listing dietary guidelines and the other, general advice.

He listed among “general rules to help tackle rising AQI”, having indoor plants, humidifier and air purifier. “Allow outdoor ventilation only when the AQI is low,” he noted.

His basic rules listed “wear N95 masks when outdoor”, “keep children and elderly indoors” and “keep air purifier on while sleeping”.