Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Schools moved to hybrid mode as air quality dips

According to Central Pollution Control Board's data, Delhi's overall AQI, as of 7 am on December 14, stood at 461, putting the national capital's air in ‘severe category’.

Apart from Delhi, the air quality in adjoining Noida in the NCR also dipped as the city recorded the worst AQI reading in the country at 455 on Saturday, falling in the severe+ category. It was followed by Greater Noida at 442, according to CPCB data.

School classes moved to hybrid mode

Under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, classes of students up to class 9, and class 11, were moved to hybrid mode due to the severity of the air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi's air to remain ‘severe’?

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) forecast, the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, but could improve to the ‘poor’ category on Monday.