Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Schools moved to hybrid mode as air quality dips
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: On Saturday, the CAQM noted during a meeting that the Delhi government must take effective steps to address traffic congestion at key hotspots, curb road dust, and improve municipal solid waste disposal.
- 3 Mins agoA look at Delhi's AQI throughout Saturday
- 10 Mins agoDelhi's AQI stands at 461, as of 7 am
- 23 Mins agoDelhi-NCR pollution will stay severe today. Here's why
- 31 Mins agoWhat did DDE order moving classes to hybrid mode say
- 37 Mins agoDelhi schools to move to hybrid mode for students up to Classes 9, 11
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: The air quality of the national capital and surrounding areas deteriorated on Saturday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi NCR. This continued on Sunday morning as well as the air in several areas across Delhi, as of 6 am, was ‘severe’ with readings touching well over 400....Read More
According to Central Pollution Control Board's data, Delhi's overall AQI, as of 7 am on December 14, stood at 461, putting the national capital's air in ‘severe category’.
Apart from Delhi, the air quality in adjoining Noida in the NCR also dipped as the city recorded the worst AQI reading in the country at 455 on Saturday, falling in the severe+ category. It was followed by Greater Noida at 442, according to CPCB data.
School classes moved to hybrid mode
Under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, classes of students up to class 9, and class 11, were moved to hybrid mode due to the severity of the air pollution in Delhi.
Delhi's air to remain ‘severe’?
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) forecast, the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, but could improve to the ‘poor’ category on Monday.
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: A look at Delhi's AQI throughout Saturday
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 401 –- “severe” category –- at 11am on Saturday, worsening to 416 by 2pm, and the 24-hour average AQI at 4pm was logged at 431, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 10pm reading was recorded at 457 (severe+). On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI was 349 (very poor).
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Delhi's AQI stands at 461, as of 7 am
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: According to the Central Pollution Control Board's data, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 461 as of 7 am, making the air in the national capital 'severe'.
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Delhi-NCR pollution will stay severe today. Here's why
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are bracing for another day under a severe blanket of hazardous air quality on Sunday, December 14, following a dramatic spike in pollution levels throughout Saturday. Forecasts indicate the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the "severe" category, with only slight relief anticipated from Monday onwards.
The persistent "severe" air quality is primarily attributed to weather patterns, specifically a Western Disturbance that has caused “very low wind speed” since Friday, HT has reported.
According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, this low wind speed has led to a major spike in pollution levels, and due to the western disturbance, "the AQI might remain in this range on Sunday as well". Read more.
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: What did DDE order moving classes to hybrid mode say
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: The Delhi Directorate of Education dated December 13 circular directing schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode read, "all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a “Hybrid Mode” i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Delhi schools to move to hybrid mode for students up to Classes 9, 11
Delhi NCR pollution live updates: Schools were directed on Saturday to move classes for students up to Class 9, and Class 11 to the hybrid mode on Saturday amid deteriorating air quality.
According to a circular by the Delhi Directorate of Education, all schools were directed to also conduct classes for the above Grades online, in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.