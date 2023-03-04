Amid bird flu scare, Jharkhand health minister says he eats more chicken

Amid rising concern over outbreak of bird flu in Jharkhand, the eastern state's health minister Banna Gupta, on Saturdy made a bizarre remark by stating that he “eats more chicken when bird flu infection spreads”. The minister said: “There is nothing to panic, I eat more chicken when bird flu infection spreads, all you need to do is heat it well while cooking,”.

Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta.(ANI Photo )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta further assured people not to panic, as he said that the health department is closely working with the animal husbandry team, and they will make sure that no one suffers by it.

Also read | Spring influenza outbreak: Severe symptoms, longer infections this time

Barely a week after the disease in Bokaro district led to the culling of 4,000 chickens and ducks, a bird flu outbreak was reported in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday. H5N1, a type of avian influenza virus, was confirmed among poultry in Ranchi.

The Centre has directed the Jharkhand government to take immediate measures including declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to infected premises, destruction of birds, disposal of dead birds and infected material.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | Is it flu or Covid-19? Experts on how to differentiate between the symptoms

Meanwhile, director, state animal husbandry, Chandan Kumar has asked the officials to identify birds for culling by declaring areas within a 1 km radius of the epicentre as the affected zone. Areas within a 10 km radius will be declared as surveillance zone.

Symptoms of the infection among humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum.