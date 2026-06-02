Amid rift over 'forged signatures', TMC writes to Bengal speaker for Leader of Oppn appointment: ‘Request to recognise’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday wrote a fresh letter to West Bengal assembly speaker Rathindra Bose, making it clear that the party has appointed senior MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the assembly, among other appointments. The move comes amid a dispute over allegations that the signatures of several party legislators were forged on official documents.

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee raises hands during a protest rally at Esplanade, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI)

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The controversy broke after TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha raised concerns about signatures on an earlier letter to the speaker, backing Chattopadhyay for the LoP post. Following their complaints, the West Bengal criminal investigation department (CID) launched an inquiry.

ALSO READ | What is the forged signature scandal rocking TMC, Mamata Banerjee after Bengal poll defeat?

What does the letter say?

In the letter, the party said it has appointed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the opposition, Ashima Patra and Nayana Bandopadhyay as the deputy leaders of the opposition, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim as the chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly.

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{{^usCountry}} “You are hereby requested to recognise the aforesaid persons as Leader of Opposition and others on the basis of the precedent or practice of the Legislative Assembly, which has been in vogue for decades,” the letter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You are hereby requested to recognise the aforesaid persons as Leader of Opposition and others on the basis of the precedent or practice of the Legislative Assembly, which has been in vogue for decades,” the letter said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party said that the speaker had already “recognised” Chattopadhyay as the LoP when he was invited to address the House during the welcome proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party said that the speaker had already “recognised” Chattopadhyay as the LoP when he was invited to address the House during the welcome proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

A copy of the letter written to West Bengal speaker Rathindra Bose.

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“After the election of the Hon'ble Speaker, the Hon'ble Chief Minister and Sri Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, as Leader of Opposition, following the practice, procedure and respect due to the Hon'ble Speaker, led you to your Chair by holding your hands,” the letter read.

“Effectively, you have already recognised Sri Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition on the Floor of the House,” the letter, signed by TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, said.

What is the controversy?

The investigation began after TMC legislators Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha submitted a complaint alleging that some signatures on a May 19 resolution backing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's appointment as leader of the opposition had been forged. This also led the opposition TMC to expel the two legislators.

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West Bengal chief Suvendu Adhikari said that during the CID investigation, three of the 13 TMC MLAs questioned claimed they had not signed the resolution.

As part of the probe, the CID also summoned senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee. He requested 15 days time before appearing for questioning, citing ill health. On Saturday, he was heckled and manhandled in the Sonarpur region of the South 24 Parganas district.

TMC state general secretary and MLA Kunal Ghosh described Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha as traitors.

Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee said that he had no regrets. “Someone has to be the whistleblower. No resolution was adopted on May 6. The meeting was called only to give Abhishek Banerjee a standing ovation. Those who did not stand up were rebuked,” he said after his expulsion.

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The CID formally took charge of the case on May 28 from the Kolkata Police. The transfer came a day after Hare Street police station registered a case based on a complaint filed by the principal secretary of the state assembly, invoking sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

With inputs from Tanmay Chatterjee

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