CID visits Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata home for second time in 48 hours in signature forgery case

Sleuths of the West Bengal CID on Monday evening visited the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kalighat area of Kolkata for the second time in a little over 48 hours in connection with a signature forgery case, officials said. CID team visits Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata house for second time in 48 hours over signature row (PTI)

The development came hours after Banerjee sought 15 days from the probe agency, citing health reasons. The CID summoned him in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the assembly secretariat.

A CID team reached the TMC MP's residence around 5.30 pm and took videos of the premises as part of its investigation, an officer of the probe agency said.

"The videography is being conducted to document the premises and collect evidence," he said.

"The inquiry is progressing in accordance with the law. Necessary statements and materials linked to the case are being examined," the officer said.

The TMC national general secretary was attacked when he visited the house of an alleged post-poll violence victim at Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He received treatment at two private hospitals that evening amid high drama with party supremo Mamata Banerjee present.

Abhishek Banerjee had cited health-related issues for not appearing before the CID officers on Monday.

The CID on Saturday served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it at its headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban over the probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the assembly secretariat, endorsing Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.

The notice was served to Banerjee personally at his Kalighat Road residence.