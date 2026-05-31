Abhishek Banerjee condemns ‘political violence’ day after assault, thanks Rahul Gandhi for support

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday thanked Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for extending support after the attack on him in West Bengal's Sonarpur, which Gandhi described as "utterly reprehensible". Calling the incident "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism", Banerjee expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for standing by him. (ANI) On Saturday, Banerjee suffered minor injuries after stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at him in Sonarpur during a visit to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. Videos from the spot showed a group of people roughing up the TMC leader amid loud sloganeering. Banerjee thanks Rahul Gandhi Calling the incident "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism", Banerjee expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for standing by him. "Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions, and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Abhishek posted on X. Recalling his role in the Centre's diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor last year, he said, "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism. Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP."

He further accused the ruling party of targeting those who challenge it politically. "If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he said. "I would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering my principles. Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before the people in power," Banerjee added. "We will continue our fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide our nation. INDIA STANDS UNITED, and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence, and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails," he added. His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack, calling it a "disgusting manifestation" of the BJP's "politics of vendetta". In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the attack on Banerjee was highly condemnable.

"An attack on an MP is not merely an attack on an individual, it is an attack on the people who elected him and on the democracy that constitutes our shared heritage," the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Mamata Banerjee says Rahul called her Former Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee strongly reacted to the incident, accusing the BJP of the alleged attack and saying that several Opposition leaders had reached out to her. “Rahul Gandhi called me and told me if anything is needed, I can tell him, and he can take Abhishek Banerjee to Hyderabad or anywhere else for the treatment,” she told reporters.