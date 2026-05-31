'He could have died': Mamata vs hospital over Abhishek Banerjee's injuries after Sonarpur attack

Former Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee claimed on late Saturday night that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee “could have died” in the attack he faced “if not for his helmet”. TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Abhishek Banerjee at a private hospital following his brief admission, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI)

Abhishek, a TMC MP, was allegedly assaulted by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday. He had gone to Sonarpur to meet the family members of a TMC worker, Sanju Karmakar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll clashes.

Abhishek was taken to a private hospital after complaining of pain in his neck and back after the alleged attack. The hospital allotted him a bed in its Intensive Therapy Unit and said that the injuries sustained by him were superficial and did not warrant admission.

What hospital said "According to preliminary test reports, the injuries sustained by Banerjee are superficial in nature. He doesn't require hospitalisation. However, our doctors are trying to evaluate the injuries more closely, and necessary tests will be conducted. We will come out with a medical bulletin on the patient, if required," a senior official of the hospital was quoted by PTI as saying.

The hospital said that the TMC national general secretary did not have any “serious physical signs of an injury”.

"There are no serious physical signs of an injury, barring bruises in the chest. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented. Hence, (the) patient does not require any admission," a purported note from a hospital doctor said about Abhishek Banerjee's physical status.

‘He could have died’ Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the ward alongside her nephew Abhishek, who, however, had conflicting claims to make about his injuries.

"Abhishek could have died if not for his helmet; he has blood clots around his chest,” she told reporters.

Mamata also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying that there was an attempt to damage Abhishek's eyes during the attack.

“Even the CPM was in power for about 35 years. Did anything like this happen then? They (BJP) have become inhuman. It is brutality. Forget the murder of democracy; now, people cannot even get treatment. We have just discussed this with doctors...Our family physician will stay there. He will receive oxygen support from today itself and all other treatment as advised by doctors. They will take care of him. He has acute medical problems and has undergone eight operations. They even tried to damage his eyes,” she told reporters.

She asserted that if any medical issue arises with her nephew, the nursing home authorities and the doctors taking care of him, “particularly at Apollo and Belle Vue, will be responsible."

Two hospitals and allegations of no treatment The Diamond Harbour MP was initially taken to a private hospital along the EM Bypass, where he was wheeled into the emergency department for medical attention.

Moments later, he was moved to another private hospital in the city after Mamata Banerjee, who arrived at the hospital to check on his condition, alleged that "no treatment is happening here".

"We are shifting him to another hospital," Mamata told reporters.

After Abhishek was shifted from the EM Bypass hospital, Mamata Banerjee alleged that medical treatment was being obstructed under pressure from higher authorities.

"There was pressure from above, and treatment was not being provided properly. That is why we decided to shift him," she said.

The allegation was echoed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who said that he dreads to think what would have happened if Banerjee “wasn't wearing that helmet.”

“One of many terrifying videos. LETHAL ATTACK on Abhishek Banerjee by BJP supporters as he was visiting a family who lost their loved one in post-poll violence. Zero police protection. Dread to think what would have happened if he wasn't wearing that helmet,” he wrote on X, along with a video.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that "police and administration were interfering" in the TMC leader's medical assessment at the "behest of their political masters" in the state.

"We are receiving disturbing reports that pressure is being exerted on Bellevue Hospital as well, with attempts allegedly being made to influence decisions regarding his admission and treatment. If these reports are true, such actions are both inhumane and unacceptable. Decisions regarding hospitalisation and discharge must be made solely by doctors based on medical considerations," Ghosh said.

"I want to ask why any administrative authority should interfere in the treatment of an injured patient. Whether a person requires hospitalisation, ICU care, further observation, or discharge is a decision that should be left entirely to doctors and hospital authorities. Political or administrative pressure has no place in medical treatment," he added.

Ghosh said he had reasons to believe that the administrative pressure on the hospitals to expedite Abhishek's discharge was exerted at the direction of the state's ruling political dispensation.

TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was also present at the facility, said Abhishek had felt unwell after facing intense public outrage in Sonarpur.

"I do not want to make any political comments. Abhishek has suffered a minor head injury and has sustained injuries in different parts of his body. He is also complaining of nausea. The doctors will be able to provide an accurate assessment once the medical examination is completed," Chatterjee said outside the hospital near Minto Park.

Later, Abhishek Banerjee was taken home, with Mamata alleging that the hospital administration was being pressurised by the authorities to deny him medical treatment.

“When I was sitting with the administrator of the hospital, he was requesting me because he was allegedly receiving threat calls from the police from different quarters. At that time, he was speaking to the DC South. BJP leaders were also allegedly threatening him that, despite doctors advising admission, they should not admit Abhishek Banerjee because that was the government’s desire. The doctors personally feel sorry and are saddened because they are being pressured. With saline support and after consultation with our family doctors, we have sent him home. The family doctor will now arrange treatment at home because I do not know what is happening in West Bengal,” she said.