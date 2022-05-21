Amid Gyanvapi row, Owaisi's fountain claim with a swipe at 'sanghi geniuses'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said fountains are an essential feature of Islamic architecture since at least the 7th century, amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple. Sharing links of Wikipedia and an old article of the New York Times about electricity-free fountains, Owaisi said such fountains work on gravity and that ancient Romans and Greeks had fountains dating to the 1st and 6th century BC. Also Read | 'Fountains of Taj Mahal must be shut': Owaisi on 'shivling', Gyanvapi mosque row

"Sanghi geniuses are asking 'how was there a fountain without electricity? It's called GRAVITY. Possibly the oldest functioning fountain in the world is 2700 years old. Ancient Romans & Greeks had fountains dating to 1st & 6th century BC," Owaisi tweeted.

Fountains are an essential feature of Islamic architecture since at least 7th century. Shahjahan’s Shalimar gardens has 410 fountains



Leaving Sanghis with a Wikipedia link since anything more than that maybe too complicated for them 2/2https://t.co/Xbgsr4hGg6 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 21, 2022

Shahjahan's Shalimar garden has 410 fountains, Owaisi wrote, adding, "Leaving Sanghis with a Wikipedia link since anything more than that maybe too complicated for them."

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found close to the wuzukhana which is used by Muslim devotees to perform ablutions before their namaz. The mosque management committee claimed the object which the Hindu side claimed to be the Shivling is part of the water fountain mechanism of the wuzukhana.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar on Friday claimed the Hindu side will be able to prove that the Shivling found is one of the 12 jyotirlingas. "We believe that it is Shivling because Nandi is looking at it and the location suggests that it is one of the original jyotiling, out of the 12 Jyotirlingas and the wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex has been built over the ruins of the desecrated old temple invaded by the Mughals," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the issue if complex and sensitive and it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles the case. The top court has transferred the suit to district judge, Varanasi.

