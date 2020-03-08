Amid new coronavirus cases, schools shut in Kerala district for 3 days

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:06 IST

All public events in Pathanamthitta have been cancelled till further notice even as five people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday. The state has been put on high alert and schools have been closed for the next three days.

Ten more samples have been sent for testing and 24x7 call centers opened in all districts. These measures were taken after a high-level meeting chaired by state Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Five people from a family, including three who recently came back from Italy, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday.

Three of the five people in the southern state’s Pathanamthitta district had returned from Italy last month and two others were infected after they came into contact with them.

The infected people were admitted to the hospital on Friday when they complained of fever and throat infection and tested positive after a laboratory in Alleppy sent their reports on Sunday.

The samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and reports are expected soon.

The health minister said the three people had failed to inform health officials about their return from Italy and warned people of stern action if they hide their travel history.

“They acted in a highly irresponsible manner. They have done injustice to the state and those who toil day in and out to contain the virus. People who behave like this will be dealt with sternly,” the health minister said.

Shailaja also said that all the five have been kept in an isolation ward in the Pathanamthitta general hospital and their condition was stable.

In the evening the health minister rushed to Pathanamthitta and chaired a high-level meeting. District health officials said at least 2000 people will be put under observation and they have prepared a list for this.