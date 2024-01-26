Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc? Bihar assembly equation comes into focus

As uncertainty looms over the future of the coalition government in Bihar with speculations about Nitish Kumar rejoining the BJP-led NDA, the focus has once again shifted to the numbers in the Bihar assembly. The rumors over Nitish getting back with the NDA began on Thursday after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya talked about "changing ideology as the winds change its direction” in an X post. The speculations intensified as both JD(U) and RJD held separate meetings to discuss the developments with the party's top leadership. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Let's take a look at the numbers in the Bihar assembly

There are a total of 243 members in the Bihar assembly with RJD having the largest number of MLAs in the state, followed by BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The total number of MLAs in each party in Bihar are:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

RJD - 79

BJP - 78

JD(U) - 45

Congress - 19

Left - 16

HAM - 4

AIMIM - 1

Independent - 1

Presently, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar consists of RJD, JD(U), Congress, and three Left parties - which has a total of 159 MLAs. However, if JD(U) drops out of the alliance, they will be left with 114 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the coalition government.

Notably, if a party or a coalition wants to form a government in the 243-member Bihar assembly, then they must have the support of at least 122 MLAs.

Now, if Kumar's JD(U) joins hands with the BJP again, they will have over 125 MLAs - enough for them to form the government.

Nitish Kumar has been known for switching sides to keep his chief ministerial position over the years. In 2020, Nitish contested the assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP. While he was a small partner in the coalition, Kumar became the chief minister owing to the pre-poll agreement between the two parties. However, in 2022, the Bihar CM left the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan to form the government.