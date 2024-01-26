Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Amid Nitish Kumar rumours, Sushil Modi says 'doors never closed'
Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar sparks rumours of return to NDA amid political turmoil in state.
Bihar politics LIVE updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sparked yet another political turmoil in Bihar amid rumours of him joining the BJP-led NDA alliance once again. Media reports claim that Nitish Kumar can be swearing in as the chief minister of the state once again, with Sushil Modi now saying that the doors of the party ‘never fully closed’ for the chief minister.
As the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens, both RJD and JD(U) held separate meetings on Thursday night, while BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions regarding the developments with the party's top leadership.
Here are the top points on the recent developments on Bihar politics -
Several media reports claimed that there is a rift in the current JDU-RJD, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may soon join BJP-led NDA to form a new government in the state.
Adding fuel to the rumours, both JDU and RJD held separate meetings on Thursday night, with former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi commenting that the BJP's “doors never closed” for Nitish Kumar.
The Bihar chief minister has in recent times expressed his discontent with the INDIA bloc after not getting a position in the top leadership of the alliance, despite his vast political experience.
Speculations of a RJD-JDU rift were rife after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said about Kumar, saying that he is "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" on an X post.
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi spoke on the recent developments saying, "INDIA gathbandhan (alliance) salamat hai...Everything is fine in the alliance..."
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 26, 2024 05:43 PM IST
Bihar politics LIVE updates: Nitish on Tejashwi's absense from Raj Bhavan
When asked about Tejashwi Yadav's absence from the governor's event, Nitish Kumar curtly replied: "Ask those who did not come." The remark betrayed tensions in the alliance.Jan 26, 2024 05:27 PM IST
Bihar politics LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav skips governor event
Tejashwi Yadav on Friday skipped the Governor's high tea ceremony amid reports that chief minister Nitish Kumar will dump RJD and join hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.Jan 26, 2024 05:09 PM IST
Bihar politics LIVE updates: BJP state meeting tomorrow
The state executive meeting of BJP Bihar called on 27 and 28 January. Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Patna tomorrow i.e. January 27, sources told ANIJan 26, 2024 05:00 PM IST
Bihar politics LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav calls emergency meeting
Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway. (ANI)Jan 26, 2024 04:46 PM IST
Bihar politics LIVE updates: Sushil Modi says ‘doors never closed’
Amid rumours, Sushil Modi told PTI, “As far as Kumar or the JD(U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors open when the time comes but whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide.”Share this articleTopics
-