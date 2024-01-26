Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Amid Nitish Kumar rumours, Sushil Modi says 'doors never closed'

Bihar politics LIVE updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sparked yet another political turmoil in Bihar amid rumours of him joining the BJP-led NDA alliance once again. Media reports claim that Nitish Kumar can be swearing in as the chief minister of the state once again, with Sushil Modi now saying that the doors of the party ‘never fully closed’ for the chief minister. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar sparks rumours of another political turmoil in Bihar

As the rift between the current government in Bihar deepens, both RJD and JD(U) held separate meetings on Thursday night, while BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions regarding the developments with the party's top leadership.

Here are the top points on the recent developments on Bihar politics -

Several media reports claimed that there is a rift in the current JDU-RJD, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may soon join BJP-led NDA to form a new government in the state.

Adding fuel to the rumours, both JDU and RJD held separate meetings on Thursday night, with former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi commenting that the BJP's “doors never closed” for Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar chief minister has in recent times expressed his discontent with the INDIA bloc after not getting a position in the top leadership of the alliance, despite his vast political experience.

Speculations of a RJD-JDU rift were rife after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said about Kumar, saying that he is "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" on an X post.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi spoke on the recent developments saying, "INDIA gathbandhan (alliance) salamat hai...Everything is fine in the alliance..."