Tejashwi Yadav skips Governor's event amid Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance hints: Top Updates

Patna: Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday skipped the Governor's high-tea ceremony amid reports that chief minister Nitish Kumar is planning to dump RJD and join hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar and other bigwigs of Bihar politics attended the event but the absence of senior RJD stalwarts indicated a possible rift among the Mahagathbandhan partners. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders today dropped major hints about Kumar's reported discussions with the top brass of the party. Bihar BJP stalwart Sushil Kumar Modi, who had been Kumar's deputy during the NDA government era in the state before 2020, reacted to the rumours with a cryptic message that his party's “doors are always open”. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has asked Nitish Kumar to clear the air by the evening.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here are the top updates on Nitish Kumar-BJP talk rumours: