Amid Bihar uncertainty, BJP drops major hint on alliance talks with Nitish Kumar

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar if JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar joins hands with the JP Nadda-led party, said BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu on Friday. The remark came amid rumours that Nitish Kumar is planning to dump ally RJD and stitch an alliance with the BJP. Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav during the celebration of the 75th Republic Day, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.(PTI)

The MLA said Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes Nitish Kumar. He said "everything will be sorted out in two days".

"A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us....I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar," he told news agency ANI.

BJP MLA and LoP of Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also gave a major hint about a possible alliance.

"Bihar's political situation has been discussed in Delhi, and only after analysing the situation, an able leadership will be decided upon... There is absolute anarchy and political instability in Bihar... The decision taken by the helm of the party will be accepted by all the party workers," he said.

BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad said in politics, "doors never close".

"Yesterday, few Bihar BJP leaders were called for a meeting and a discussion on Lok Sabha elections was held. BJP takes decisions for the betterment of Bihar and the development of the nation. In politics, doors never close. The central leadership of the party will take decisions which are in the interest of Bihar," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said there is a stir in Bihar's political situation.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation...Even today, the NDA can win all 40 seats in Bihar. I think in a matter of some time the picture will become clear. For the past few weeks, BJP leadership has been in touch with me regarding the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

INDIA bloc says ‘all is well’

The Congress and RJD, Nitish Kumar's INDIA bloc partners, however, expressed hope that he will remain with the Bihar Mahagathbandhan.

"I can say with confidence that Nitish Kumar will remain with the INDIA alliance. Nitish Kumar has resolved to throw BJP out of power, and we have trust in his resolve," said Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said "all is well in the Bihar government".

"Some elements have been trying to topple the government since the start. No one can topple the Bihar government," he said.

Nitish Kumar defeated the BJP in the 2015 assembly elections, in alliance with the RJD. However, two years later, he dumped Lalu Yadav's party and joined the NDA.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan, forming a government with Lalu Yadav's party.

JD(U) on Thursday claimed “all is well” in the INDIA bloc. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi also claimed Nitish Kumar's "dynasty politics" jibe was not aimed at the RJD.

