News / India News / JD(U) leader KC Tyagi reacts to 'Nitish Kumar joining NDA' speculation

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi reacts to 'Nitish Kumar joining NDA' speculation

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 09:18 PM IST

On Lalu Yadav's daughter's post on X, reportedly in response to Nitish Kumar's dynasty politics comment, KC Tyagi said he wouldn't comment on 'children'.

Patna: Amid rumours that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is planning yet another switch to the National Democratic Alliance, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said on Thursday that "all is well" in the INDIA bloc. "INDIA gathbandhan (alliance) salamat hai... Everything is fine in the alliance," he said.

Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader KC Tyagi dismissed rumours on Nitish Kumar. (File photo)
"Baccho ke comments par hum comment nahi karte. Nitish Kumar's comment was neither on Lalu Yadav nor Sonia Gandhi, he was appreciating Karpoori Thakur," he said.

He said his party is part of the INDIA alliance. Asked if Kumar was joining NDA, KC Tyagi said "there is nothing like that."

On Wednesday, while addressing an event linked to Kapoori Thakur's 100th birthday, Kumar spoke against dynasty politics. His remarks are being seen as an attack against Lalu Yadav's family.

Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy chief minister in the Bihar government. His other son Tej Pratap Yadav is also a minister in the government. Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Rohini Acharya's cryptic tweet creates controversy

After Kumar's comment, Prasad's other daughter Rohini Acharya wrote a Hindi couplet, allegedly taking a dig at the chief minister.

"Those who claim to be socialist change their ideology like wind; what is the point when the problem is with self. There is no reason to get dejected as the inevitable will happen. Often some people are unable to see their own deficiencies but throw mud at others," her post read.

BJP today attacked Kumar over Acharya's tweet.

"The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using Karpoori Thakur's name, Rohini Acharya tweeted in this regard, soon the tweet was deleted 'kyuki Nitish Kumar tight ho gye'...Nitish Kumar scares Lalu Yadav by pointing towards BJP...He keeps on singing a song (that he will unite with BJP again, but he never says that the doors (of BJP) are close for him)," said BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

