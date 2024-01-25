‘Nitish Kumar tight ho gye’: BJP swipe over Lalu Yadav's daughter's deleted X post

Patna: Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Thursday downplayed the former's "dynasty politics" remark, saying he didn't condemn any regional party. JDU leader KC Tyagi, when asked if the remark was made against its ally RJD, said that “nothing more should be read into it”. Meanwhile, the BJP took a swipe at Kumar over Lalu Yadav's daughter's deleted post on X. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar slammed dynasty politics at an event on Wednesday. (HT photo)

"Nitish Kumar was addressing a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, whom he has idolised. Like all great socialists, Thakur abhorred dynastic succession in politics. This was the simple fact Nitish Kumar wanted to underscore. Nothing more should be read into it," asserted Tyagi.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nitish Kumar's ally Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy chief minister of Bihar. Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the state cabinet and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.

Kumar joined the Bihar Mahagathbandhan two years ago after dumping his ally, BJP.

Amid speculation that he took a veiled jibe at Lalu Yadav, Tyagi said: "Nitish Kumar had no desire to condemn any regional party or leader".

Tyagi, however, said those who think a dynasty is essential for the nation, are free to draw their own conclusions.

He refused to comment on Lalu Yadav's daughter's now-deleted post on X, in which she used the word badtameez.

Also read: Nitish Kumar's swipe at dynastic politics amid INDIA bloc rift reports: ‘Never promoted family members’

BJP leader Nikhil Anand alleged in a statement that Acharya had used the word "badtameez" (ill-mannered) against the chief minister.

Asked if Acharya should not have written such a post, Tyagi said: "I have no suggestions to give".

Meanwhile, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics might be for the BJP.

BJP takes swipe at Nitish Kumar

BJP leader Giriraj Singh, however, took potshots at the INDIA alliance.

"The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using Karpoori Thakur's name, Rohini Acharya tweeted in this regard, soon the tweet was deleted 'kyuki Nitish Kumar tight ho gye'...Nitish Kumar scares Lalu Yadav by pointing towards BJP...He keeps on singing a song (that he will unite with BJP again, but he never says that the doors (of BJP) are close for him)," he added.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took a swipe at dynastic politics being pursued by “many leaders today” and said he has never promoted any member of his family drawing inspiration from his mentor and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

With inputs from PTI