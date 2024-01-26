‘If Nitish Kumar remains in INDIA bloc…’: Akhilesh Yadav's indication amid Bihar uncertainty

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded to speculation that Nitish Kumar might join hands with the NDA again, claiming that the Bihar chief minister could become the prime minister if he remains with the INDIA bloc of the Opposition. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Anyone can be considered for the post of Prime Minister (in the alliance), Akhilesh Yadav told India Today TV, suggesting that Nitish Kumar could be seen as a contender with the right backing.

Akhilesh Yadav's statement comes amid indications that Bihar CM may revive ties with his former ally as his equations with the INDIA bloc coalition turned sour.

Notably, Nitish Kumar recently rejected the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc. Following this, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "The CM (Nitish Kumar) wanted that the INDIA alliance convenor should be from Congress only."

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is part of the opposition's alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). As many as 26-28 political parties are part of this alliance formed ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Some media reports claimed that it remained unclear if Nitish Kumar has finalised a deal with the BJP's top leadership.'

India Today reported that Nitish Kumar might take oath as chief minister for an unprecedented ninth time with support from the BJP as early as January 28.

Akhilesh Yadav said he wanted the JD(U) chief to remain within the INDIA bloc. “Nitish Kumar took the initiative and formed the INDIA alliance,” the SP chief said.

"The Congress should have come forward," Akhilesh Yadav said, in another attack on the grand old party while it contends with unhappy alliance partners, such as the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav also clarified that he was not vying for the prime minister's office, advocating instead for regional parties to take precedence where they hold considerable strength.

Later, addressing the media in Kannauj, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to the NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA bloc."

Tejashwi Yadav holds meeting

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, a meeting between Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his RJD aides was held at the former's official residence in Patna.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said people come and go but currently, he has no idea on how the current situation will unfold in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's 'At Home' reception event in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav skipped the event, while RJD leader Alok Mehta, a cabinet minister, was present there.

When asked why Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Nitish Kumar said, “Ask those who did not come.”

Earlier on Friday, LJP leader Chirag Paswan said the NDA was keenly watching the political scenario in the state, and was conducting meetings to discuss the situation and act upon it.

