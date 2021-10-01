Amid viral fever spike in UP, Aligarh faces acute shortage of hospital beds

An acute shortage of beds was reported across hospitals in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, which is grappling with a surge in viral fever cases, mostly related to dengue and malaria, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Aligarh’s district medical officer said that efforts were being made to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate more patients.

“About 2,000 beds are currently available in the district and efforts are being made to increase it... Beds have been provided everywhere,” the district medical officer said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Top hospitals including Deen Dayal and Malkhan Singh District Hospital have run short of beds even as the city conquered the worst of Covid-19 infections. Earlier this week, the management at Deen Dayal Hospital decided to stop taking in more patients and instead referred them to the medical colleges. The hospital said that there was no capacity to admit any more patients.

A similar situation unfolded at Malkhan Singh District Hospital, located in the heart of Aligarh, which has a maximum capacity of 200 beds in its wards. Due to a rise in viral fever cases, there has been a shortage of beds and patients are being referred to medical colleges, the hospital said.

Aligarh was one of the 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh that was declared free of Covid-19 infections by the chief minister’s office last month.