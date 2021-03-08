IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case
He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power.(ANI Photo)
He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power.(ANI Photo)
india news

Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case

  • Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:40 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit back at Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he was making wild allegations in the gold smuggling case and that the state, once known for social revolution, was now “reduced to a land of corruption, political violence and bad governance”.

Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.

He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power. The customs department filed an affidavit in the Kerala high court on Friday, citing the confessional statement of the main accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, that dollar was smuggled at the instance of the CM, three ministers and the speaker.

“The CM recently said central agencies probing gold and dollar smuggling cases were targeting the state government. These are baseless charges. I just want to ask some questions — whether the main accused (Swapna Suresh) worked in a key position in the government or not; who appointed her in the post with hefty salary; whether she travelled with some leaders and officials abroad or not; whether she was a regular visitor to the CM’s office or not; and when gold was seized whether the CM office intervened or not,” Shah said.

He said he had all details of both cases (gold and dollar smuggling) with him and asked the CM to answer his questions. He said if the CM was serious, he should cooperate with the ongoing investigation instead of making baseless charges. He also said the Centre viewed threats and attacks on officials of the agencies seriously.

The gold smuggling case came to light last July after customs seized 30kg gold from a consignment that came in the name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram camouflaged as diplomatic consignment. Later, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and at least four other central agencies are part of the probe now.

“Kerala was first to beat illiteracy and build tourism as an industry. But the alternate LDF and UDF governments have made it a land of corruption and violence. The UDF has solar scam and LDF gold smuggling scandal. They are competing how corrupt they can be,” Shah said.

He also praised “Metro Man” E Sreedharan, who was present at the event. “A symbol of integrity and transparency, his entry will do good for the party and state. Even at this age, Metro Man is ready to serve the country. I salute him,” he said.

Sreedharan said: “Often, many ask these days why I joined politics at this age. I told them that at this age too I have enough energy to work for Kerala and the country.”

On Sunday, Shah also launched his party’s campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll in Tamil Nadu and exuded confidence that the party would not only win there, but that the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the assembly elections next month.

“I am confident that a coalition government of AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed (after the assembly polls),” he said.

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu on Friday clinched a seat-sharing deal, with the former, the lead partner, allocating 20 Assembly seats for its saffron ally and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. BJP has nominated Radhakrishnan from there.

With PTI inputs from Kanyakumari

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power.(ANI Photo)
He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power.(ANI Photo)
india news

Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:40 AM IST
  • Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MK Stalin said he aspired to bring Tamil Nadu among the top three agricultural states in terms of cash crops.
MK Stalin said he aspired to bring Tamil Nadu among the top three agricultural states in terms of cash crops.
india news

DMK finalises seat-sharing deal with seven allies in TN

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Trichy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:37 AM IST
  • Addressing a state conference for its cadres on the outskirts of Trichy, Stalin said a DMK government will give 1,000 every month to housewives and create a million jobs every month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tewari, one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking internal reform in the party, addressed the Kerala meeting at the invitation of the Congress’s ally, Indian Union Muslim League.
Tewari, one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking internal reform in the party, addressed the Kerala meeting at the invitation of the Congress’s ally, Indian Union Muslim League.
india news

After Jammu G23 meet, Tewari hits campaign

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Tmes, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:17 AM IST
  • The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Puducherry, where the party lost power weeks ago, 70 people have hit the ground with the same goal.(PTI)
In Puducherry, where the party lost power weeks ago, 70 people have hit the ground with the same goal.(PTI)
india news

Over 300 people try to gauge mood for Cong in TN, Kerala

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:12 AM IST
  • In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
india news

6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

‘Women are not pleading, they are leading’: Smriti Irani

By Vinod Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:53 AM IST
  • Smriti Irani says, "I’m the only female politician who’s also recognised by her former vocation. I recognise the bias in that."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another senior official said on condition of anonymity that the second half of the session, which starts on Monday, may run for just two weeks.(PTI)
Another senior official said on condition of anonymity that the second half of the session, which starts on Monday, may run for just two weeks.(PTI)
india news

2nd half of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • An official said that both Houses could meet at 11 am from the second week following the vaccination of eligible MPs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.
Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.
india news

Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament in September 2020 approved an Ordinance promulgated in June to improve revenue from the mining sector and the Centre now wants states to carry out these changes too.(REUTERS)
Parliament in September 2020 approved an Ordinance promulgated in June to improve revenue from the mining sector and the Centre now wants states to carry out these changes too.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states

By Chetan Chauhan, Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Goa
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India must rapidly build and nurture grassroots-based habitat monitoring and governance.(Representational Photo/HT File)
India must rapidly build and nurture grassroots-based habitat monitoring and governance.(Representational Photo/HT File)
india news

India must strive to catch the ecological bus

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
india news

Early summer, lack of rain spark fires

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Selvi at the age of 32 rappelled down blindfolded from a 155 feet high rock mountain in a Tamil Nadu village(Representative Image )
Selvi at the age of 32 rappelled down blindfolded from a 155 feet high rock mountain in a Tamil Nadu village(Representative Image )
india news

Woman, 32, mother of two rappels down 155-feet mountain blindfolded in 58 sec

ANI, Kancheepuram
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The record was entered in the UNICO Book of World Records and was certified by an official adjudicator R. Sivaraman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place in Transit Camp Colony of Rudrapur on February 19, 2019, when the boy went missing, Gupta said.(HT file photo)
The incident took place in Transit Camp Colony of Rudrapur on February 19, 2019, when the boy went missing, Gupta said.(HT file photo)
india news

24-yr-old man gets death for rape, murder of 5-yr-old boy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Special Pocso judge Vijay Laxmi Vihan also awarded four years of imprisonment to the father of the accused and three years to his mother for concealing the crime, Vikas Gupta, special assistant district government counsel, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A charge sheet against the man was also filed in April 2018, prompting him to approach the Allahabad high court for getting the FIR quashed.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
A charge sheet against the man was also filed in April 2018, prompting him to approach the Allahabad high court for getting the FIR quashed.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Every breach of promise to marry doesn’t mean rape: SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:05 AM IST
An SC bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah elucidated the legal position while exonerating a 30-year-old man of the rape charge under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Women are not pleading, they’re leading: Smriti Irani

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: On the eve of the International Women’s Day, union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani spoke to HT on the challenges and opportunities the women have in the country, her role as a minister and the BJP’s battle axe against the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP