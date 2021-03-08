Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case
- Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit back at Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he was making wild allegations in the gold smuggling case and that the state, once known for social revolution, was now “reduced to a land of corruption, political violence and bad governance”.
Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
He said that in light of recent developments, the CM had lost credibility and he is not fit to continue in power. The customs department filed an affidavit in the Kerala high court on Friday, citing the confessional statement of the main accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, that dollar was smuggled at the instance of the CM, three ministers and the speaker.
“The CM recently said central agencies probing gold and dollar smuggling cases were targeting the state government. These are baseless charges. I just want to ask some questions — whether the main accused (Swapna Suresh) worked in a key position in the government or not; who appointed her in the post with hefty salary; whether she travelled with some leaders and officials abroad or not; whether she was a regular visitor to the CM’s office or not; and when gold was seized whether the CM office intervened or not,” Shah said.
He said he had all details of both cases (gold and dollar smuggling) with him and asked the CM to answer his questions. He said if the CM was serious, he should cooperate with the ongoing investigation instead of making baseless charges. He also said the Centre viewed threats and attacks on officials of the agencies seriously.
The gold smuggling case came to light last July after customs seized 30kg gold from a consignment that came in the name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram camouflaged as diplomatic consignment. Later, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and at least four other central agencies are part of the probe now.
“Kerala was first to beat illiteracy and build tourism as an industry. But the alternate LDF and UDF governments have made it a land of corruption and violence. The UDF has solar scam and LDF gold smuggling scandal. They are competing how corrupt they can be,” Shah said.
He also praised “Metro Man” E Sreedharan, who was present at the event. “A symbol of integrity and transparency, his entry will do good for the party and state. Even at this age, Metro Man is ready to serve the country. I salute him,” he said.
Sreedharan said: “Often, many ask these days why I joined politics at this age. I told them that at this age too I have enough energy to work for Kerala and the country.”
On Sunday, Shah also launched his party’s campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll in Tamil Nadu and exuded confidence that the party would not only win there, but that the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the assembly elections next month.
“I am confident that a coalition government of AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed (after the assembly polls),” he said.
The ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu on Friday clinched a seat-sharing deal, with the former, the lead partner, allocating 20 Assembly seats for its saffron ally and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. BJP has nominated Radhakrishnan from there.
With PTI inputs from Kanyakumari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case
- Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK finalises seat-sharing deal with seven allies in TN
- Addressing a state conference for its cadres on the outskirts of Trichy, Stalin said a DMK government will give ₹1,000 every month to housewives and create a million jobs every month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Jammu G23 meet, Tewari hits campaign
- The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 300 people try to gauge mood for Cong in TN, Kerala
- In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre
- The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Women are not pleading, they are leading’: Smriti Irani
- Smriti Irani says, "I’m the only female politician who’s also recognised by her former vocation. I recognise the bias in that."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd half of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls
- An official said that both Houses could meet at 11 am from the second week following the vaccination of eligible MPs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh
- A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states
- The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India must strive to catch the ecological bus
- A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early summer, lack of rain spark fires
- According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, 32, mother of two rappels down 155-feet mountain blindfolded in 58 sec
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24-yr-old man gets death for rape, murder of 5-yr-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Every breach of promise to marry doesn’t mean rape: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women are not pleading, they’re leading: Smriti Irani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox