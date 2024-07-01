Amit Shah clarifies: 1st FIR under new criminal laws not against street vendor

Union home minister Amit Shah said the first information report (FIR) registered by Delhi Police against a street vendor was not the first case under the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.(PTI)

Earlier media reports suggested that the Delhi Police registered its first FIR under the BNS against a street vendor for allegedly obstructing a public way in Kamala Market.

However, Amit Shah clarified that the police have dismissed this case by using the provisions of review, PTI reported.

Which was first FIR under new criminal laws?

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively. Effective from Monday, they are bringing far-reaching changes to India's criminal justice system.

Shah said the first case under the new laws was about a motorcycle theft registered in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 10 minutes past midnight.

The Congress, however, attacked the BJP-ruled Centre for the case against the street vendor. Jairam Ramesh criticised the Delhi Police FIR against the street vendor for the obstruction case, saying that “he was earning his daily livelihood under a foot-over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station”.

Delhi police to begin process to cancel FIR

The Delhi Police will begin the process of cancelling the FIR against the street vendor in Kamala Market. The vendor, 23-year-old Pankaj Kumar from Patna, was selling water and tobacco products from a cart, allegedly obstructing a public way at a foot-over bridge near the New Delhi Railway Station.

Police will have to inform the court to formally cancel the FIR.

The FIR, filed under Section 285 of the BNS, stated that Kumar ignored a patrol officer's instructions to move his cart, leading to the registration of the case. The police will inform the court to formally cancel the FIR. The patrol officer used the e-Pramaan app to record the incident, which feeds directly into police records for further investigation.