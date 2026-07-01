‘Amit Shah didn't visit Ram Temple even once’: Kejriwal attacks govt amid donation row

Opposition leaders on Wednesday stepped up their attack on the BJP over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questioning the handling of the case and demanding accountability as the investigation continued to gather pace.

Kejriwal poses five questions to Amit Shah as Opposition steps up attack over Ayodhya irregularities (ANI, PTI)

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The political offensive came even as police focused on legal formalities in the case, questioning one of the arrested accused inside jail and preparing to seek the custody of all eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged diversion of devotees’ donations.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national convenor directed a series of questions at Union home minister Amit Shah, linking them to the controversy surrounding the alleged misuse of temple donations.

The former Delhi chief minister said, “I want to ask Amit Shah Ji five questions. The first question: Why have you not visited the Ram Temple?”

“The second question: Do you not feel like visiting Lord Ram? The third question: Do you not feel like going to the Ram Temple? The fourth question: Do you need the blessings of Lord Ram? And the fifth, and most important, question: Do you consider Lord Ram to be God? These people do not consider Lord Ram to be God. If they did, they would never steal the offerings made at the temple,” Kejriwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that Shah had not visited the Ram Temple since its consecration ceremony and accused the BJP of using the temple for political gains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that Shah had not visited the Ram Temple since its consecration ceremony and accused the BJP of using the temple for political gains. {{/usCountry}}

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“Amit Shah ji has not visited the Shri Ram Mandir even once till date. It has been two and a half years since the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir. In these two and a half years, he has not gone even once to have darshan of Lord Ram. In these two and a half years, he has mentioned Lord Ram and the temple more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews, in which he has often sought votes in the name of Ram and the temple. But he has not gone for darshan,” he wrote.

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Kejriwal further alleged: “For them, Ram is merely a means to gain power and earn money. They have no faith in Ram.”

Congress demands full disclosure

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the controversy had hurt the sentiments of devotees and called for a complete investigation into the allegations.

“Ayodhya Ram Temple is a matter related to faith. People are hurt by the open loot & theft of donations committed there. It is a serious dent on the devotion of the people. I demand that the whole truth should come out,” Gogoi said, reported news agency ANI.

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Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also launched a sharp attack, saying, “What occurred in the court of Lord Shri Ram at the Ram Mandir was not a petty theft, like the stealing of donations or offerings."

She added: "It is a strike at the soul of this nation of 1.45 billion people and at the hearts of crores of Hindus…small-time pawns are being arrested, while the big fish have been left free to dispose of the stolen assets. Why hasn't an FIR been lodged against Champat Rai? He claims he filed a complaint, but to whom? Was this your personal property, or was it a matter concerning the country and Lord Ram's temple? One cannot divert attention from such a major issue or deceive the public with trivialities,” reported ANI.

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Sanjay Raut questions handling of case

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of suppressing voices seeking answers in the matter.

“Ajay Rai is the Congress President of Uttar Pradesh and a party worker; he questions the government regarding the issues that arise in people's minds. Crores of rupees were looted from the donation box. Where did it go? Who took it? This Bharatiya Janata Party has engaged in both politics and looting in the name of Ram. Whoever raises their voice gets arrested,” ANI quoted Raut as saying.

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Amid criticism directed at the BJP, Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi said the party had no role in the management of the temple trust.

“Not even a single BJP member is in Ram Mandir trust; we don't know on how the donations were misused,” Ravi said while responding to criticism from the Karnataka government over the case.

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Investigation enters next phase

Meanwhile, investigators continued to probe the financial trail linked to the eight accused arrested in the case.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) scrutinised financial transactions of the accused and collected bank statements from the State Bank of India’s Ayodhya Dham branch, where seven of them maintain accounts.

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Investigators are examining deposits and transactions made since the accused joined duty at the temple to determine whether any allegedly misappropriated funds were routed through personal accounts. Notices have also been issued to two SBI employees.

As reported by HT earlier citing sources, the SIT is expected to visit Ayodhya soon as part of the ongoing investigation.