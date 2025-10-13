Amit Shah hails new criminal laws, says India's system driven by justice rather than punishment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that with the introduction of the three new criminal laws, India's system is driven by justice rather than punishment. Shah also urged people to buy only indigenous products to help grow India's market and consumption. (HT_PRINT)

They ensure easy and timely access to justice to all, the minister said after inaugurating an exhibition in Jaipur, where he was given a demo of criminal investigation and prosecution under the new laws.

The exhibition at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) showcases the shift in India's criminal justice system from a punitive approach to one focused on justice and transparency.

"The three new laws will provide easy and timely access to justice for all. Through the new criminal laws, our criminal justice system will be driven by justice rather than punishment," Shah told the gathering.

The new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

The new laws aim to make justice delivery faster, citizen-centric and more transparent.

Shah also urged people to buy only indigenous products to help grow India's market and consumption, and make the country a centre of production for the world.