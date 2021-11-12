Amit Shah in Varanasi today, to hold meetings on upcoming assembly polls

Union minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah is set to visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday ahead of the state assembly elections. During the two-day visit, Shah will attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi. He will also hold meetings with BJP office-bearers including state chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Shah will meet BJP social media volunteers and the booth presidents separately. He will also take feedback about the performance of the lawmakers from the region. On Saturday, Shah will lay the foundation stone of a university in Azamgarh, a stronghold of opposition Samajwadi Party, and address a public meeting.

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the meeting takes significance in view of the upcoming high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on May 14, 2022.