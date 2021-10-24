Amit Shah’s rally moved back to Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu

Union home minister Amit Shah’s public rally on Sunday will now be held at Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar, where it was scheduled to take place as per the original programme before it was decided to hold a smaller programme at an indoor venue at Jammu University due to water logging on the rally ground and the fear of inclement weather playing spoilsport, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson confirmed. The rally will begin around 12.15 pm, he said.

“Following some improvement in the weather, it was decided late Saturday night to hold the rally at Bhagwat Nagar ground,” he informed.

Following heavy rains and hailstorm on Saturday, the rally venue was inundated with rain water and the administration had decided to cancel the rally in favour or a much smaller programme at Jammu University’s auditorium.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which began on Saturday, Shah will also attend a convocation of Kashmiri Pandits and also meet with a delegation from the community, besides the rally at Bhagwati Nagar,

On the first day of his visit, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth club. He said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

This is Shah’s first visit to J&K following abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.