Amit Shah to release Hindi books for MBBS in Madhya Pradesh

Union home minister Amit Shah on October 16 will launch medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh and unveil translated versions of first-year textbooks for students as part of the state government’s ambitious “ease of education” initiative, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the launch, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to provide medical education in Hindi.

Three MBBS subjects – anatomy, physiology and biochemistry – will be taught in Hindi to first-year students in all 13 government medical colleges of the state.

“Union minister Amit Shah will launch medical education in Hindi in Bhopal on October 16,” a state government official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government is trying its best to take forward Hindi, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said. “Under this, we have translated the course material into Hindi. We have included three first-year courses in the first phase, after that, we are going to include some second-year systems,” he said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he added: “In many countries like Germany, China, Russia, and France, medical education is done in the local language, then why can’t it be done in our country? This is the first experiment in 75 years of the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent report of a Parliamentary panel on official languages, according to two lawmakers, recommended that India’s scheduled languages, including Hindi, get priority in public offices, higher education institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and in local courts (but not high courts).

The Hindi version of the books will be introduced in state medical colleges from the current academic year. Once the students clear the exams, they will be awarded a degree which will not mention the medium of education, as per the National Medical Commission Act, a second government official said.

“As the NMC Act says the medium of medical education should be English only, the MP government is introducing these books as complementary for learning,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the idea of translating the books is good, it may not be possible in the long run, according to Indian Medical Association member Dr Sudeep Pathak.

“A popular book named Harrison is like a bible for medical students and translating every word of it is practically impossible,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON