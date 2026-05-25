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Amit Shah to visit India-Pak, India-Bangla borders for mega security review

The first visit will take place in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, where Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive late on Monday and interact with officers

Published on: May 25, 2026 08:13 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a multi-state visit to India’s forward locations along the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders, beginning with the western sector before travelling to the eastern frontier over the next month.

On Tuesday morning, Amit Shah will visit the remote Sanchu post of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. (X/BSF_Rajasthan)

During his visits, Shah will unveil smart border projects and chair high-level security reviews, people familiar with the development said.

The first visit will take place in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, where Shah will arrive late on Monday and interact with officers. On Tuesday morning, he will visit the remote Sanchu post of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. At Sanchu, he will attend the ‘Prahari Sammelan’ to interact directly with BSF jawans stationed in the harsh terrain and virtually inaugurate barracks for women personnel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shah will chair a comprehensive security meeting with top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Rajasthan state government, and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of five border districts.

According to officials, the home minister is expected to outline a smart border project and a security framework to counter futuristic threats on the western front.

The BJP had made infiltration a key issue in the recently held state assembly elections and its top leadership, including Shah, had accused the previous TMC regime of not doing enough to secure the borders and stop infiltration from Bangladesh.

On Saturday, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari who led the BJP campaign against Mamata Banerjee in the elections, declared that his government would implement the party’s core electoral promise to “detect, delete, and deport” illegal immigrants and ordered all district magistrates to immediately establish dedicated “holding centres” to house apprehended illegal immigrants pending their deportation.

 
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