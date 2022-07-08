Home / India News / Amnesty India and its former CEO Aakar Patel penalised by ED. Here's why
india news

Amnesty India and its former CEO Aakar Patel penalised by ED. Here's why

The central probe agency had initiated probe under the FEMA on basis of allegations that Amnesty International UK had been remitting massive foreign contribution through its Indian entities through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
Former Amnesty International India &nbsp;CEO Aakar Patel.
Former Amnesty International India  CEO Aakar Patel.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued a show cause notice to Amnesty International India and its former chief executive officer (CEO) Aakar Patel over charges of violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The probe agency imposed a fine of 51.72 crore on Amnesty International while Patel has been fined 10 crore.

The central probe agency had initiated probe under the FEMA on basis of allegations that Amnesty International UK had been remitting massive foreign contribution through its Indian entities through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

These funds were allegedly received to expand NGO activities in India despite the denial of prior registrations or permission to the organisation and Amnesty India Foundation Trust and other trusts under FCRA by the union home ministry, the ED statement said.

According to the show cause notice, between November 2013 and June 2018 remittance received by the Amnesty International India and claimed as receipt for business consultancy and PR services is nothing but borrowed from overseas contributor, thereby a clear violation of FEMA.

The ED said that on following the principal justice after receiving a detailed reply from Amnesty International India, the adjudicating authority of the probe agency held that AIIPL is involved in activities that are not relevant to their declared commercial businesses and the model has applied by them to route foreign funds in the guise of business activities to escape the FCRA scrutiny.

“All contentions and submission from AIIPL regarding the claim of the remittance towards the export of services to Amnesty International have been dismissed, in the absence of concrete evidence," the ED statement read.

Consequently, it is held that the funds that have arrived to the hands of AIIPL through inward remittances to the tune of 51.72 crore is nothing but the fund lent by Amnesty International to AIIPL to ensure its objectives in the territorial jurisdiction of India, which is not accordance with the provisions of Regulation 3 of Foreign Exchange Management (borrowing and lending in Foreign Exchange) Regulations, 2000,” the ED statement read further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amnesty international india fema fcra + 1 more
amnesty international india fema fcra
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out