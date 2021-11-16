Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amravati police chief tells Kirit Somaiya to cancel visit in wake of curfew

In view of violence-related incidents reported in parts of Maharashtra over protests related to violence in Tripura, the Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in rural parts of Pune.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh has written to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and had asked him to cancel his proposed Amravati visit on November 17 in wake of curfew and other restrictions imposed under section 144 of CrPC in the city.

The above restrictions under section 144 of CRPC are effective from November 14 till November 20 for rural parts of Pune District.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday condemned the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, adding that the focus was on keeping the situation under control and maintaining peace.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches.

Days after violence broke out in Amravati district of Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that the Raza Academy was behind the violence in the different parts of the state.According to police, on November 12, Raza Academy and several other Muslim organisations in Amravati submitted a memorandum to the District Collector against violence in Tripura last month.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

 

