Amritsar to Ahmedabad IndiGo flight enters Pakistan due to bad weather

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Amritsar strayed close to Lahore till Gujranwala in Pakistan from Attari in Amritsar on Saturday evening before returning to Indian airspace within 30 minutes without any issues.

The flight has landed safely in Ahmedabad now. (Reuters/File)

The aircraft, which had the speed of 454 knots, reached north of Lahore at about 7:30 pm and returned to India by 8:01 pm, Pakistan's news agency Dawn reported.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “An IndiGo flight temporarily entered Pakistan airspace yesterday (10th June) due to bad weather. The flight was scheduled from Amritsar to Ahmedabad. It landed safely in Ahmedabad.”

An IndiGo statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation.”

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) senior official, as quoted by Dawn said, that it wasn't an unusual thing and was allowed internationally in bad weather conditions.

Pakistan experienced a severe weather conditions with intense rainfall and powerful winds and thunderstorms on Saturday. At least 34 people were killed in Bannu, Dikhan, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

