'Amruta bhabi holy and pure but how...': Saamana editorial on designer case

Amid a political kerfuffle in Maharashtra over deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement on the FIR that his wife Amruta Fadnavis filed against designer Aniksha Jaisinghani, Uddhav Balasaheb Sena mouthpiece Saamana questioned how a person wanting to bribe Amruta reached "her kitchen". "Does this mean that bribe is now a buzzword in Maharashtra and that everyone thinks that money can make everything happen in the state?" the editoral observed. "Amruta Bhabi is holy and pure. What she said is her personal matter. And now she has filed an FIR too. But there should be a detailed probe into the issue as this is a very serious matter that a person reaches your kitchen with a bribe. How dare?" the editorial noted.

How can a person with a ₹ 1 crore bribe reach the 'kitchen' of the deputy chief minister's wife in Maharashtra, the Saamana editorial raised questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Is this the image of Maharashtra that there is nothing wrong in bribing and accepting it," the editorial said.

Aniksha has been remanded to police custody till March 21 as the police in the court said the ultimate aim of the entire conspiracy was to implicate Devendra Fadnavis through a morphed video.

Aniksha's lawyer in the court said Aniksha is a law student and she has exams.

Amruta filed the FIR against Aniksha on February 20 alleging that Aniksha was threatening her. Aniksha and Amruta knew each other for the past few years but they came in regular contact in 2021. Aniksha used to send her products like clothes, jewellery, and footwear and asked her to wear those at events. Aniksha claimed to be a designer. Then Aniksha started seeking Amruta's help in settling the cases against her father, bookie Anil Jaisinghani. She offered to give tip-offs on bookies who can be raided and extorted. Amruta said she resisted all these and then Aniksha allegedly offered a bribe of ₹1 crore. When Amruta denied and blocked her number, Aniksha sent threatening videos and messages from another number. In the video, Aniksha was seen packing a bag with cash and the same bag was seen at the house of the deputy CM. Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement saying there was a forensic done on the video and it was found out that the bags were different and the video was morphed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opposition in Maharashtra expressed doubt in what Amruta and Devendra Fadnavis said and demanded an independent probe as the state police report to Devendra Fadnavis only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON