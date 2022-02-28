Amul raises milk prices by 2 per litre from March 1

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, on Monday, announced a hike in milk prices by ₹2 per litre in all markets across the country. The revised price will be effective from March 1, it said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the new price of Amul Gold will be Rs. 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be ₹24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs. 27 per 500 ml, according to a media statement by GCMMF. The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation, it said.

In the last two years, Amul has increased 4% per annum in prices of its fresh milk category. “This price hike is done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feed cost, thus overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs. 35 to Rs. 40 per kg fat which is more than 5% than previous year,” the statement read.

As a policy, Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and & milk products to the milk producers.