'An all-women walk tomorrow': Congress MP on 'exciting' day for Bharat Jodo

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness "an all-women walk" on Monday, Congress MP Jothimani has tweeted. Interesting visuals have been emerging from the grand old party's pan-India foot march that is presently in the BJP-ruled Haryana. Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the march, has been raising multiple national issues during the party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir mass connect programme, which began in September and ends later this month in Srinagar.

"Tomorrow is an all women walk in #BharatJodoYatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward! (sic)" Jothimani wrote in her tweet. which was also shared by her party colleague and the Congress's communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

The foot march - although launched to revive the party's connect at the grassroots - has registered multiple photographic moments. It is the Congress's biggest such campaign in many years after suffering numerous poll debacles since 2014. Women's issues have been among the many talking points for Gandhi and other Congress leaders during the Yatra. Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - who has attacked the ruling party multiple times over women's safety concerns - had welcomed Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from women's safety, unemployment among youth and empowerment of the community have also been among the issues raised by the grand old party to attack the BJP during its campaign. After the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party will next launch 'Hath se Hath jodo' campaign in a bid to strengthen connect with youth.

