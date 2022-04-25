‘An outsider opinion is needed…’: KTR on working with Prashant Kishor's I-PAC

Speaking on election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) working with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at a time when Kishor himself is in talks with the Congress to join the party, Telangana minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that an ‘outsider opinion’ is needed after two straight terms in power. “We’re looking at the new generation, in the age group of 18-35 years, how do we reach them? Sometimes, an objective outsider opinion is needed after being in power for two consecutive terms,” news agency ANI quoted KT Rama Rao as saying.

The minister, also known by his initials KTR, also said that there have been several meetings between TRS leaders and Kishor. “Not meeting Prashant Kishor for the first time, met him several time in the last five years. You say he’s joining the Congress, he himself hasn’t said it. Every party in India is working with one or the other strategist,” Rao further said.

KTR’s remarks come at a time when the former JD(U) vice president’s entry into the Congress is all but confirmed, with the two sides holding talks on a near-daily basis. However, the grand old party is one of the opposition parties in the country’s youngest state, which came into existence in June 2014. Since the state's formation, the TRS has been in power here, with its founder-president, and KTR’s father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the chief minister.

Kishor met K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad, on Saturday. A TRS functionary said that the strategist indicated to the chief minister that the I-PAC will continue to work with the party till next year's assembly elections next year, though Kishor may, himself, help the Congress at the national level for the 2024 general elections.

